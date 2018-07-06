Entertainment

Anthony Joshua Signs 2-Fight Deal for Wembley

Nigerian-born British heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua has signed a deal to stage his next two bouts at Wembley stadium.

The first will be in September and then next April, Joshua, 28, announced via promotions company Matchroom Boxing.

The WBA, IBF and WBO heavyweight champion beat Wladimir Klitschko at Wembley in April 2017 but his next two fights – a 10th round stoppage of Carlos Takam and points win over Joseph Parker – were at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales.

He will however return to England’s national stadium for fights on September 22 and April 13, against opponents yet to be announced.

“Being north London born and raised, it is in my blood. The opportunity to fight in such an iconic stadium is normally a once-in-a-career opportunity, so to be given the chance to fight there again is amazing,” Joshua told Matchroom Boxing’s website.

“Wembley just added a fourth lion to the den.”

The unbeaten champ is expected to take on Russian WBA mandatory challenger Alexander Povetkin next with a title unification bout against WBC world champion Deontay Wilder also in the works.

“I’m extremely honoured to get the opportunity to promote two more shows at the national stadium and delighted for British fight fans that Anthony has made this commitment to them,” Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn said.


