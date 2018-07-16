Entertainment

Anthony Joshua to defend world titles against Alexander Povetkin at Wembley

Anthony Joshua will defend his IBF, WBA ‘super’ and WBO titles against Alexander Povetkin at Wembley.

Russia’s Povetkin, who’ll be fighting in England for the first time in his career, is the essential challenger to his WBA title, and by fighting him Joshua should secure greater freedom in selecting his next opponent.

Meanwhile, Joshua was in the ring in March when he defeated New Zealander Joseph Parker in Cardiff to add the WBO title to his WBA and IBF heavyweight titles, while also extending his perfect record to 21 successive wins.


