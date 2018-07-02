Entertainment, Gossip

Anto Lecky replies follower who is fond of body shaming her

Former BBNaija 2018 housemate, Anto Lecky has just penned down a warning to a follower who is fond of telling her to work out more after she posts a new photo.

The lovely who apparently gets body shamed a lot, was not having it this time around as she promptly replied the online troll.

Commenting on her post, the follower urged her to work on her tummy which she pointed out was not in good shape and then advised her to work out more to take care of it.

Anto then replied the young man with a sound warning telling him she would block him if he comments on her body again.

