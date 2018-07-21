Entertainment, Gossip, Viral

“Any love that doesn’t involve giving, is fake” – Pastor David Ibiyeomie

The General overseer and founder of Salvation Ministries Church, Pastor David Ibiyeomie has stated that love without giving is fake.

According to the pastor, the first way to prove that you love someone is by giving – he revealed this 2 weeks ago during his church sermon.

“Any love that does not involve giving is fake. If anybody ever told you ‘I love you’ and cannot give you something, cancel that love, it is not genuine love. The first way to prove love is giving

Using popular Bible verse, John 3:16, as a reference, he said that God so loved the world that he GAVE his only begotten son – with emphasis on the ‘gave’ – so imitating God, one is expected to give if one truly loves.

Watch him speak below,

