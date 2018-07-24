Trending

Any One That Leaves APC To PDP Has No Honour, Oshiomhole Speaks On Alleged Mass Defection

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Adams Oshiomhole, has said there was no man of honour, who left the Peoples Democratic Party because of its alleged crimes against the nation, that would want to return to the opposition party now.

Oshiomhole, said this yesterday during an interview with State House correspondents at the Presidential Villa, when asked about the alleged plan by the R-APC members to leave the APC on Thursday.

He said, “No, I am not losing sleep. I am sleeping very well. I still maintain that I don’t see any man of honour who with his eyes open left the PDP on the account of their gross mismanagement, abuse of the treasury and all of the crimes that the PDP committed;  I don’t see them,  whatever their irritations, that can be justifications, to return to that house.

“All we need to do is to play back their own tape about what the PDP represents and why they left. I still hold the view that you cannot vomit in the morning and convert it to lunch in the afternoon, if you have honour. That position still remains the same.”


