APC Chairman, Oshiomhole Wears New Look (Photo)

Adams Oshiomhole

Due to his lengthy stint in activism and in the Nigeria Labour Congress, Adams Oshiomhole has been ostensibly addicted to his khaki outfit.

Even during his 8-year reign as the first man in Edo State, he stuck to his khaki dresses which appealed to the lower class in the society. In fact, the only time he was seen clearly on suit was on the day of his second marriage to Iara Fortez in 2015.

Today, Oshiomhole who is now the national party chairman of the ruling APC has changed to the regular Agbada native wear with a befitting cap worn by politicians.

