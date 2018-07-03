Entertainment, Gossip, News

APC Chieftain slams Buhari over planned distribution of Abacha loot to Nigerians

An APC Chieftain in Bauchi State, Ali Ibrahim Ningi has slammed President Buhari over plans by the government to disburse part of the Abacha loot to poor Nigerian households.

According to reports from Daily Post, Ningi told them in an exclusive interview win Bauchi that it was unfortunate for the Federal Government to plan giving Nigerian households N5,000 out of the Abacha loot as a palliative measure against poverty and hunger.

He said, “Yes, I listened to the programme aired by international radio with shock if it’s true that the Federal Government has decided to give Nigerians N5,000 out of the Abacha loot.”

The politician maintained that the APC government of Buhari is clueless and without advisers to make it address the more meaningful needs of Nigerians.

He further said:

“It’s expected that the Federal Government should channel the funds to education, health and the N-Power programme apparently to cushion the adverse poverty among Nigerians as was the system during Buhari’s days as PTF boss where drugs were procured through the agency.”

He cautioned the President not to allow himself be derailed by “corrupt presidential cabals”, stressing that any attempt to disburse the Abacha loot to Nigerians by the APC government would justify the weakness and incapability of the Buhari administration.

