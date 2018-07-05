Politics, Trending

APC Exit??? We are ready to leave the land of cruelty and injustice – Shehu Sani

New reports yesterday affirmed that the Peoples Democratic Party, nPDP bloc, in the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, have broken out and announced formation of a new political party which they christened the Reformed All Progressives Congress, R-APC. Fore runner like Senate president Bukola Saraki, Yakubu Dogara, Rabiu Kwankwaso and more will be part of the new party to wrestle power from president Muhammadu Buhari come 2019.

Kaduna lawmaker, Shehu Sani may also be one of the current APC members to break away and possibly join the new R-APC. In a recent Twitter post, the lawmaker revealed that ‘they’ are on Exodus ready to leave the land of injustice. Shehu used the analogy of how the Isrealites went out of Egypt into the promise land.

