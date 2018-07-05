APC Exit??? We are ready to leave the land of cruelty and injustice – Shehu Sani

New reports yesterday affirmed that the Peoples Democratic Party, nPDP bloc, in the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, have broken out and announced formation of a new political party which they christened the Reformed All Progressives Congress, R-APC. Fore runner like Senate president Bukola Saraki, Yakubu Dogara, Rabiu Kwankwaso and more will be part of the new party to wrestle power from president Muhammadu Buhari come 2019.

Kaduna lawmaker, Shehu Sani may also be one of the current APC members to break away and possibly join the new R-APC. In a recent Twitter post, the lawmaker revealed that ‘they’ are on Exodus ready to leave the land of injustice. Shehu used the analogy of how the Isrealites went out of Egypt into the promise land.

See what he wrote

We the persecuted are on Exodus, riding on horses,chariots and caravans, departing Pharaoh Thutmose’s Egypt;we are now at the coast of the Red Sea,about to leave the land of cruelty and injustice. — Senator Shehu Sani (@ShehuSani) July 5, 2018

What people’s reactions were like

The message is well deciphered but I have some questions. 1. Do you wish that the Egypt you are about leaving perishes? 2. Do you have the requisites to cross the red sea? 3. If finally you cross successfully, do you already have a predetermined destination? — Jephtah Omavueya (@Jephito) July 5, 2018

The red Sea is upfront, hope u gat the Moses staff? — 🐦Elvis of troy™🇳🇬 (@AlamanjoElvis) July 5, 2018

Clearly stated Distinguished, hoping your sojourn will in all clearity lead to the Promised land- a land of plenty, equity, good governance, rule of law, protection of life and property. A land where we all can be proud to call our fatherland. — Pray For Nigeria (@Gentlejerome) July 5, 2018