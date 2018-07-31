APC Governor Blasts Lawmakers Trying To Impeach Governor Samuel Ortom

Governor of Sokoto, Aminu Tambuwal

Governor of Sokoto state, Aminu Tambuwal has reacted to the recent impeachment of his Benue state counterpart, Samuel Ortom, calling on Nigerians to do everything possible to reject the ‘Prison-yard democracy’ being practiced by the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.

According to DailyNigerian, the Governor made the statement in Abuja, on Tuesday.

Mr Tambuwal urged Nigerians to “stand against anything that has the potential of robbing them of their inalienable rights to live and make choices as free citizens.”

The statement read: “Nigerians must, in strong terms, say no to prison-yard democracy, where the rights of the citizenry are shackled to the caprices of a few as if we now run a nation of helpless inmates.

“If the people of Nigeria are so unfortunate to endure the growling nightmare occasioned by deprivation of most things that a democracy should ordinarily provide, if they are now accustomed to the pangs of hunger, unemployment, shabby infrastructure, poor healthcare and general hopelessness, they should, in the interest of democracy and the youths, stand against anything that has the potential of robbing them of their inalienable rights to live and make choices as free citizens.

“These are unfortunate incidents, an aberration, a reprehensible attack on the fundamental human rights and privileges of fellow Nigerians and a direct attack on our fledgling democracy. We should condemn this crass and impudent exhibition of uncivilized conduct so that we can keep peace and maintain a civilized society.

“Democracy is about freedom, of choice and association. It is about the people and the supremacy of the will of the people. Democracy loses its essential value when the overall interest of the people takes a back seat in any supposedly democratic setting.

“Any attempt to bully people out of their legitimate, democratic choices is a war against democracy, the rights of the citizenry, that power this unique people-oriented system of governance.

“I also call on our leaders at all levels, to guard their utterances, in order not to drive our nation further down the path of divisiveness and ethnic/religious mistrust. Let us water our democracy, using the fountains of equity, fairness, and justice for all.”

