Apostle Johnson Suleiman replies President Buhari’s aide, says she’s burdened by challenges of life

Apostle Johnson Suleiman of Omega Fire Ministries has responded to a claim by a Special Assistant to President Buhari, Lauretta Onochie, who accused the pastor of being a gambler.

Lauretta also mocked the pastor stating that his prophecy concerning the Ekiti election didn’t come to pass.

Read the response from Apostle Johnson Suleiman ;

”It is common knowledge that the quality of media management in the nation’s presidency has taken a nosedive since President Muhammadu Buhari took office, but the presidency hit a new low on Sunday when Onochie threw all pretences to the wind to rubbish a man of God with her unguarded vituperations and outright spewing of hate.

Even if a primary school pupil had written that tweet, the lies told therein could not have been so recklessly blatant and so devoid of any shred of professionalism.

Onochie lifted the purported prophesy from the wall of a facebook user who has since pulled the post down after discovering that it was false and unverifiable.

Isn’t it unbecoming that a presidential spokesperson is propagating an unverified report? Apostle never made the purported statement being credited to him at any fora and I challenge her to provide a contrary source to the one I just mentioned or produce any shred of evidence to support her claim.

But we hasten to say that we sympathise with Lauretta Onochie as we know that life itself has not been fair to her. Our appeal is that she should not vent her frustration on the church. The other day, it was the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) that she attacked, today, it is Omega Fire Ministries. Who knows which Church is next?

After careful examination, we think that Lauretta Onochie is burdened by the challenges of life and is gradually going off her rocker.

