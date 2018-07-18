Apostle Suleman Slams Presidency Over Failed Prophecy Of Ekiti Election

Apostle Johnson Suleiman of the Omega Fire Ministries, has lambasted President Muhammadu Buhari’s Special Assistant on New Media, Lauretta Onochie for attacking him over the outcome of the Ekiti State governorship election.

Suleman said Onochie was dragging the Presidency “into the gutters. ”

In a prophecy, Apostle Suleman had said the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, would emerge winner of the just concluded Ekiti State election.

But, the reverse was the case as the All Progressives Congress, APC, candidate, Kayode Fayemi was declared winner of the election by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

Reacting, Onochie described the Cleric as not being in talking terms with God.

In a tweet, Onochie wrote, “Pastor who is not in talking terms with God but who continues to lie with God’s name.”

However, Suleman described the remark by Onochie as a poorly-executed hatchet job and barefaced lies.

A statement by the Omega Fire Ministries Spokesman, Mr. Phrank Shaibu said ”It is common knowledge that the quality of media management in the nation’s presidency has taken a nosedive since President Muhammadu Buhari took office, but the presidency hit a new low on Sunday when Onochie threw all pretences to the wind to rubbish a man of God with her unguarded vituperations and outright spewing of hate.”

He said “even if a primary school pupil had written that tweet, the lies told therein could not have been so recklessly blatant and so devoid of any shred of professionalism.”

The statement noted that Onochie lifted the purported prophesy from the wall of a Facebook user who has since pulled the post down after discovering that it was false and unverifiable.

Shaibu said, “Isn’t it unbecoming that a presidential spokesperson is propagating an unverified report? Apostle never made the purported statement being credited to him at any fora and I challenge her to provide a contrary source to the one I just mentioned or produce any shred of evidence to support her claim.

”But we hasten to say that we sympathise with Lauretta Onochie as we know that life itself has not been fair to her. Our appeal is that she should not vent her frustration on the church. The other day, it was the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) that she attacked, today, it is Omega Fire Ministries. Who knows which Church is next?

“After careful examination, we think that Lauretta Onochie is burdened by the challenges of life and is gradually going off her rocker. If not, why should anybody in his or her right frame of mind, not even a presidential aide, sit down in one corner of his or her room, pick up a fable on social media and then begin to broadcast it on social media?”

Shaibu said contrary to Onochie’s assertion, Apostle Suleiman is a “non partisan man of God, whose constituency is the church and has people of different political divides as members.”

“Our major point of departure from the Buhari-led administration is the senseless massacre of harmless Christians across the country and Omega Fire Ministries will not keep quiet until the day Christians and Nigerians are at large consider their country as a safe haven,” the statement said.