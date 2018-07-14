Entertainment, Gossip

Apply for a UNICAF Scholarship and study for a Bachelor’s, Master’s or Doctorate degree!

Apply for a UNICAF Scholarship today!

UNICAF offers one of the most generous scholarship programmes available today. With the financial support of UNICAF Scholarships and by utilising the UNICAF state-of-the-art digital learning platform, students in sub-Saharan Africa, and almost anywhere in the world, can have access to internationally recognised higher education.

UNICAF partners with universities in the UK, the US, Europe and Africa to offer online, quality undergraduate and post graduate degrees, to the benefit of thousands of students in Africa and other continents.

The University of South Wales in the UK 

Bachelor’s degree     

  • BA (Hons) Business Studies (Top-up degree) 

Master’s degree programmes 

  • MBA – Master of Business Administration
  • MA Education (Innovation in Learning and Teaching)
  • MSc Psychology
  • MSc Public Health
  • LLM Laws

Multi-campus Unicaf University in Africa

Bachelor’s degrees 

  • BA Business Administration
  • BA Hospitality Management
  • BSc Computer Science
  • BSc Accounting
  • BSc Accounting and Finance
  • BA Economics and Business
  • BSc Finance
  • BSc Supply Chain Management and Logistics
  • BSc Electronics Engineering
  • Level 6 Diploma in Accounting and Financial Management

Master’s degrees 

  • Master in Business Administration – MBA
  • MBA Management
  • MBA Finance
  • MBA Oil & Gas Management
  • MBA Management Information Systems
  • MBA Health Management
  • Master of Public Administration – MPA
  • MA Education
  • MSc Organisational Psychology
  • MA Psychology
  • MSc Managerial Psychology
  • MSc Health Management
  • MSc Web Design and Development
  • Master of Laws – LLM

Doctorate degrees 

  • PhD – Doctorate of Philosophy
  • DBA – Doctorate of Business Administration
  • EdD – Doctorate of Education

If you wish to learn more about the UNICAF Scholarship Programme or the available study programmes, please visit www.unicaf.org

Leave a Comment…

comments

Place Targeted Ads On Information Nigeria With Just 30,000 Naira, Watch Your Business Grow!

Grow Your Business. Ads On Information Nigeria Start At 30,000 Naira. Click For Details

Get More Customers, Place Targeted Ads on Information Nigeria From Just 30,000 Naira


Tags

You may also like

Davido can’t wait to spend Forever with his boo, Chioma

Cee-C shuns beard gang members at Falz’s event (Video)

Marriage list a church in Warri presents to intending couples will blow your mind

Nigerian Man celebrates his Mom, who got called to bar, after pausing her dreams to nurture theirs

UK Mums Throw ‘Period Parties’ For Daughters

‘IF changed my life’ – Davido says as he thanks Tekno

Unknown ship spotted at Elegushi Beach (Photos)

“I Wish I Had A Man” – Toke Makinwa Opens Up In A Live Instagram Video

Dakore Egbuson Akande In Swimsuit (Photos)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *