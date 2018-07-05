“Are You Bisexual, Why Do You Like My Boobs” – Funke Adesiyan asks Linda Ikeji

Nollywood Actress, Funke Adesiyan who is renowned for showing off her massive oranges for her fans on social media, has called out, Pregnant Blogger, Linda Ikeji for always writing about her boobs.

It all started after the actress shared a photo of herself chilling in a Jacuzzi. She claimed that Linda is obsessed with her boobs and always writing about it for 8 years.

Funke also recommended a solution for Linda Ikeji incase she wanted massive boobs just like hers.

See her post below;

“I just read your post about me on your blog. I was surprised to see you have been writing about me in the past 8years or so and 85% of the time, its about my BOOBS. Is my BOOBS a reminder of what you wish you had? or are you bisexual in nature? I can’t fathom how a woman will be constantly attracted to another person’s body like you. You talked about how I took a dip in a pool today.

My sister, no be pool, it’s called jacuzzi J.A.C.U.Z.Z.I. and you sit in a jacuzzi. Moreso, I’m I expected to wear Iro and Buba here? This is a picture of you and I in our swimsuits. The only difference is in the size of our boobs. My sister, contact Dr @grandvillemedlaser if you want yours bigger. Your obsession with my boobs got to stop. Afterall, if you don’t have it, you buy it! It’s becoming a noise.”

Leave a Comment…

comments