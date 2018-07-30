Local News

Armed Robbery Gang Dressed In Complete Military Outfit Nabbed In Kogi

The Nigeria Army has paraded some robbery suspects who were arrested in Felele area of Lokoja, Kogi State. 

The Public Relation Officer of the Command Army Records, Lokoja, Capt. Nick Ejeh, while parading the suspects said that they were in military uniform when they were arrested. The suspects, according to him are Japhet Ataem, Saviour Daower, Joseph Usar and Isaac Danold, all from Guma Local Government Area of Benue. 

He said that the suspects were carrying out a robbery operation when they were sighted by soldiers on patrol who engaged them in a shoot out.

According to him, some of the suspects sustained gunshot injury during the encounter. He said three of the suspects escaped arrest.  Ejeh expressed concern on the increasing use of military uniforms by perpetrators of crimes.  Items recovered from them included one AK47 rifle, two pump action assault rifles and many rounds of live ammunitions. 

The state police command also paraded two suspects believed to be behind recent kidnap and robbery activities along Okene-Lokoja road. The state police command Public Relation Officer, DSP William Aya, who paraded the suspects, gave their names as Hammed Saleh aka Auta of Fulani Camp, Obajana and Dulla Danladi of Fulani Camp, Gada Biyu.

