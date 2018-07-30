Armed Robbery Gang Dressed In Complete Military Outfit Nabbed In Kogi

The Nigeria Army has paraded some robbery suspects who were arrested in Felele area of Lokoja, Kogi State.

The Public Relation Officer of the Command Army Records, Lokoja, Capt. Nick Ejeh, while parading the suspects said that they were in military uniform when they were arrested. The suspects, according to him are Japhet Ataem, Saviour Daower, Joseph Usar and Isaac Danold, all from Guma Local Government Area of Benue.

He said that the suspects were carrying out a robbery operation when they were sighted by soldiers on patrol who engaged them in a shoot out.