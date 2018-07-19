Arsene Wenger: Spending 22 years at Arsenal was ‘perhaps’ a mistake

Arsene Wenger has said that staying at Arsenal for 22 years is “perhaps” the biggest mistake of his career.

The 68-year-old Frenchman also admitted he had “neglected a lot of people” while obsessively pursuing trophies.

“I’ve neglected my family, I’ve neglected many close ones,” he told French network RTL.

Wenger became Arsenal manager in October 1996 and won three Premier League titles and seven FA Cups during his time in north London.

But a long spell in one place does not necessarily fit his character, he said.

“I’m someone who likes new things, likes change, but I also like challenges. I was a little bit of a prisoner to my challenge each time.”

