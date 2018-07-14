Entertainment, Gossip

“As a baby daddy, I’m better than most husbands” – Timaya claims

Nigerian singer, Timaya has said that even as a baby daddy, he is still a better father to his kids than many husbands are to their children.

In a recent chat with Saturday Beats, the ace entertainer who has 3 children from two women, said,

“People fail to understand that a lot of baby daddies are better fathers than a lot of husbands.

The kind of role I play in my children’s life, I don’t think some husbands do that. I have time for my children, I love my children but some married men don’t even have time for their kids.

They don’t show their kids love, they don’t know what it means to be a father. It doesn’t have anything to do with money; it’s about love and attention. Even my daughter sometimes wonders why I make babies if I was not ready to get married yet but I tell her that if I don’t make babies then she won’t be born.

My life is in stages, I don’t think I want to get married now. It is not something I would want to venture into for now.”

