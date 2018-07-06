Entertainment, Gossip, News

Assets declaration: Ben Bruce reacts to Saraki’s victory at Supreme Court

Ben Murray-Bruce, the Senator representing Bayelsa East in the National Assembly, has reacted to the Supreme Court’s verdict on Senate President Bukola Saraki’s assets declaration and sundry charges suit instituted against him before the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT).

Saraki was on Friday acquitted 1,018 days after the trial began as the Supreme Court affirmed that there was no evidence of false declaration of assets against him.

Ben Bruce, writing on his verified Twitter page, hailed the Senate President’s victory at the highest court, and said it was deserved.

He wrote: “Well deserved @bukolasaraki. I am ever convinced that victory could only be delayed but never denied.

“This is a big win for truth. I also praise the Supreme Court for this defining judgment – it couldn’t have come at a better time.”

