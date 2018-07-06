Assets Declaration: Gov. Ahmed Reacts To Saraki’s Victory At Supreme Court

Alhaji Abdulfatah Ahmed

The Governor of Kwara State, Alhaji Abdulfatah Ahmed, has reacted to the Supreme Court verdict on Senate President Bukola Saraki’s assets declaration and sundry charges instituted against his predecessor before the Code of Conduct Tribunal, CCT.

Governor Ahmed, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Abdulwahab Oba, said the apex court was the bastion of democracy in the country.

According to the governor, “The apex court’s judgment has reinforced the belief that the judiciary remains the hope of the common man.

“What the Judgment has done is to re-energize the common man’s hope and belief in the judiciary. It is only hope for a better and free Nigeria.”

Ahmed further stated that the judgement has vindicated the Senate President as a trustworthy and patriotic Nigerian who would do everything necessary to take the country to an enviable height.

He noted that Saraki has been unperturbed, unshaken and remained committed to providing purposeful leadership as the Chairman of the National Assembly, praising him for weathering the storm of legal battle for the last three years.

