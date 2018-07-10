Entertainment, Gossip, Viral

#Assurance: Nigerian man buys his lovely wife a brand new Range Rover (Photos)

A yet to be identified Nigerian man has just gifted his beautiful wife a brand new Range Rover Sport.

According to him, the reason for buying his wife a range rover is because she stood by him when he had nothing, admitting that they started off humbly.

Sharing the photos on social media, he wrote:

“She dated me & held on tight even when I didn’t have my own place to stay😥👊🏾.. She took a Keke to & frm work most times when I couldn’t drop her off but never complained for once, till we could finally upgrade to Uber☺🙏🏾..

“Now God has blessed us some more through Max & it’s my duty to bless & Honour her😘🙌🏾

“Thanks for always believing in & standing by me Kuku❤❤.. This is for you & Daisy, my Queens🤱🏻👑
Those smiles, I live for them..”

See photos below:


