Atiku, Wike, Other Governors Storm PDP Governorship Rally In Ekiti (Photos+Video)

Ahead of the Ekiti state’s governorship election which is slated to hold on July 14, former vice president, and other PDP governors and chieftains have stormed Ekiti state.
 

Gov. Wike speaking during the PDP rally

Former Vice President and 2019 Presidential Candidate, Atiku Abubakar, Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, have stormed Ekiti State to show their support for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at the Governorship rally.

This comes ahead of the state’s governorship election which is slated to hold on July 14.

The event which is being held in Ado-Ekiti the state capital has in attendance, the Governor of Taraba State Darius Ishaku, Ekiti State, Governor Ayodele Fayose, Former Jigawa Governor Sule Lamido, Governor of Delta State, Ifeanyi Okowa, Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, amongst other PDP members.

Governor Wike urged residents of Ekiti to come out and vote for the party and ensure that the party continues the work the state government has started.

While the Delta State governor charged the residents to be ”strong and courageous” to avoid all forms of intimidations.

“With the number of youths at this rally I know we will win the election,’ Okowa added.

Watch video from the event below;

