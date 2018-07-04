Entertainment

Austria-based Nigerian Artiste Punished By Imo Villagers For Insulting Their King

In what will come across as a really embarrassing development, King Onwa, an Austria-based Nigerian musician, has been beaten by Imo villagers for allegedly insulting their king and the Amukamara royal family on social media.

The singer was beaten up and even had his dreadlocks cut off by Awo-omamma youth in Imo State.

Onwa, had, some weeks ago, openly criticised the king on Facebook. In another video, the singer said people had been telling him not to visit the community, lest he would be seriously dealt with.

He revealed that the youth told him that they would cut his dreadlocks.

Unbothered by their threats, he stormed Awo-omamma, recently, and was rounded up by the youth who made good their threats, by beating him and cutting his dreads.

See photos below;


