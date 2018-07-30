Awkward Moment Nigerian Man Wore Skirt On Wedding Day (Photos)

Josephine and Michael
A Nigerian couple, Josephine and Michael had a Scottish-inspired wedding in Edinburgh, United Kingdom, and they looked absolutely amazing.
According to the bride, she convinced her husband to wear a Kilt for the wedding.
She wrote;
“So I eventually convinced my husband @ccm_poet to wear a KILT on our wedding day.
Calling it a skirt is like a taboo in Scotland, I’m like ohh please.
“I wanted a very traditional small wedding, and having my husband and his bestman wear kilt as their reception outfit was definitely an icing on the cake.”
See more images:
Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria
Discover The Breakthrough Trading Method Young Nigerian Uses To Make $329.13 Weekly Online. Full Details