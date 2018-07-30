Local News

Awkward Moment Nigerian Man Wore Skirt On Wedding Day (Photos)

 

Josephine and Michael 

A Nigerian couple, Josephine and Michael had a Scottish-inspired wedding in Edinburgh, United Kingdom, and they looked absolutely amazing.

According to the bride, she convinced her husband to wear a Kilt for the wedding.

She wrote;

“So I eventually convinced my husband @ccm_poet to wear a KILT on our wedding day.

Calling it a skirt is like a taboo in Scotland, I’m like ohh please.

“I wanted a very traditional small wedding, and having my husband and his bestman wear kilt as their reception outfit was definitely an icing on the cake.”

See more images:

