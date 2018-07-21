Trending

#BankWars: Nigerian Banks are Fighting on Twitter, and It’s the Most Hilarious Thing You’ll Read Today!

The social media handlers of Sterling Bank Plc chose today, July 21, to sub some Nigerian banks on Twitter and it has since given birth to the first ever #BankWars.

Drama started when Sterling Bank took to their Twitter to post an interesting ad with a caption that promised undecided customers better banking services.

See the tweet below.

Many people skimmed over the tweet, until a few discerning eyes noticed that the tweet was actually subbing some banks, especially Access Bank, First Bank, Union Bank and UBA.

And the named banks responded shortly after, dissing their colleague with witty tweets that stirred heated reactions on social media.

See some of the responses:

See reactions below:

 

 

 


