BankWars: Nigerian Banks are Fighting on Twitter, and It’s the Most Hilarious Thing You’ll Read Today!

The social media handlers of Sterling Bank Plc chose today, July 21, to sub some Nigerian banks on Twitter and it has since given birth to the first ever #BankWars.

Drama started when Sterling Bank took to their Twitter to post an interesting ad with a caption that promised undecided customers better banking services.

See the tweet below.

Many people skimmed over the tweet, until a few discerning eyes noticed that the tweet was actually subbing some banks, especially Access Bank, First Bank, Union Bank and UBA.

And the named banks responded shortly after, dissing their colleague with witty tweets that stirred heated reactions on social media.

See some of the responses:

See reactions below:

Next time somebody tells you 'you can't kill two birds with one stone', tell them you were alive when Sterling Bank killed multiple banks with one tweet #BankWars — AbdulAfeez Irekeola (@Irekejunior) July 21, 2018

I thinK GTBank is trying to collate the number of people requesting their response so they can know who to charge for response fee. For those that used their full names in their twitter account…. Issokay #BankWars — Abitogun Folagbade (@Folagbade_togun) July 21, 2018

Movie: #BankWars …This is a movie that tells a story about 4 banks fighting for supremacy Starring: Sterling Bank, Union Bank, First Bank & Access Bank Marketed & Distributed by Twitter Nigeria Limited. Shop 1 Sub & Clap-backs Road… Grab your copy now!!! 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/A4QBzNahD4 — Reginald Jr. (@MrBouncer) July 21, 2018

#BankWars I still think Access banks reply to the Sterling shade is the worst. "the one-customer microfinance bank". So subtle so many people don't understand it. The game is on, we're waiting for Gtb. — I do things (@deolunathan) July 21, 2018