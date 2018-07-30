Bauchi Constituents Protest Against Senator Misau’s Defection To PDP (Photos)

Isah Misau

The senator representing Bauchi Central Senatorial zone, Isah Misau is being protest against by his constituents over his defection from the ruling All Progressives Congress to the People’s Democratic Party.

The constituents claim Isah Misau never consulted with them before he moved to the PDP and they are urging him to return. The protest took place at the hometown – Misau of the lawmaker.

It would be recalled that Isah Misau was one of the 14 senators that left the APC last week.

See more photos below:

