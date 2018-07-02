BBNaija winner, Miracle bags his Private Pilot License (photos)

Winner of Big Brother Naija ‘Double Wahala’, Miracle Ikechukwu has obtained his Private Pilot Licence, PPL, 2 months after the end on the show.

Recall Miracle, while in the house, spoke passionately about his dream of becoming a pilot… and since winning the show, Miracle has been pursuing that dream.

Announcing his recent achievement, He wrote:

“Firstly, I thank GOD Almighty for HIS Grace and Wisdom, also Your Excellency @rochasokorocha a man of His word and for your uncommon Wisdom, exemplary leadership and remarkable vision for Education. Today is also my Pillars Birthday (my Sweet Mum), thank you Mother for always being there for me through this journey. To all my Lovely Fans, I thank y’all for your patience and support. We made it??. PPL in the ? . Happy New month”

His PPL is on the right.

