Local News

BBNaija’s Ahneeka Looks Gorgeous In Bridal Attire (Photo)

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Ahneeka shared this photo via her IG page and she looks absolutely gorgeous in this bridal attire.

At first, some of her fans thought she was  walking down the aisle already until they saw the caption below:

“Íyawó tíi dé ooo … culture is such a beautiful thing and @tooshmebeauty has got bridal transformation on lock. Tag them yoruba demons to comman carry their wife #bridalmakeup #traditional #TooshmeBeauty #Iyawolèleyi”

Apart from hosting events and being trained as an engineer, Ahneeka is also a model.

READ  #BBNaija: TEN things you probably did not know about Anto

See more photos:

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria

Grow Your Business. Ads On Information Nigeria Start At 30,000 Naira. Click For Details

Discover The Breakthrough Trading Method Young Nigerian Uses To Make $329.13 Weekly Online. Full Details


Tags

You may also like

Chelsea Demand 200m Pounds For Hazard

Soldier Sets Himself On Fire After Being Sacked From Army (Graphic Photos)

Ortom’s Exit From APC A Blessing To Us – Oshiomhole

Chinese Woman Tricked By Nigerian Boyfriend Into Carrying Drugs Found Innocent After 3 Years In Jail

Stop Campaigns For My Re-election, Buhari Tells Supporters

Secondary School Teacher, Beaten, Detained For Punishing Two Student- Rapists

Drama As Social Media Romance Ends Dirty For Lagos Girl

Drama As Angry Youths Beat Up DPO In Ondo After Bus Crushed Two People To Death

Dismissed US Soldier Arrested For Defrauding Visa Seekers, Fake Marriage Promises In Owerri

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *