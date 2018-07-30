BBNaija’s Ahneeka Looks Gorgeous In Bridal Attire (Photo)

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Ahneeka shared this photo via her IG page and she looks absolutely gorgeous in this bridal attire.

At first, some of her fans thought she was walking down the aisle already until they saw the caption below:

“Íyawó tíi dé ooo … culture is such a beautiful thing and @tooshmebeauty has got bridal transformation on lock. Tag them yoruba demons to comman carry their wife #bridalmakeup #traditional #TooshmeBeauty #Iyawolèleyi”

Apart from hosting events and being trained as an engineer, Ahneeka is also a model.

See more photos:

