BBnaija’s Anto flaunts her bikini body as she hits the beach (Photo)

Former Housemate of the Big Brother Naija 2018 reality show has revealed one of her favorite location on earth.

The Edo beauty shared a sultry photo of herself clad in Bikini and she was indeed stunning.

She captioned the photo ;

The beach is my sanctuary 🏖, my favorite place for relaxation 🧜🏾‍♀️

Recently, Anto Lecky penned down a warning to a follower who is fond of telling her to work out more after she posts a new photo.

Anto who apparently gets body shamed a lot, was not having it anymore as she promptly replied the online troll.

Commenting on her post, the follower urged her to work on her tummy which she pointed out was not in good shape and then advised her to work out more to take care of it.

Anto then replied the young man with a sound warning telling him she would block him if he comments on her body again. (Read More here ICYMI)

