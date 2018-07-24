Entertainment, Gossip

BBnaija’s Anto flaunts her bikini body as she hits the beach (Photo)

Former Housemate of the Big Brother Naija 2018 reality show has revealed one of her favorite location on earth.

The Edo beauty shared a sultry photo of herself clad in Bikini and she was indeed stunning.

BBnaijas Anto flaunts

She captioned the photo ;

The beach is my sanctuary 🏖, my favorite place for relaxation 🧜🏾‍♀️

Recently, Anto Lecky penned down a warning to a follower who is fond of telling her to work out more after she posts a new photo.

Anto who apparently gets body shamed a lot, was not having it anymore as she promptly replied the online troll.

Commenting on her post, the follower urged her to work on her tummy which she pointed out was not in good shape and then advised her to work out more to take care of it.

Anto then replied the young man with a sound warning telling him she would block him if he comments on her body again. (Read More here ICYMI)

Leave a Comment…

comments

Get More Customers, Place Targeted Ads on Information Nigeria From Just 30,000 Naira

Place Targeted Ads On Information Nigeria With Just 30,000 Naira, Watch Your Business Grow!

Grow Your Business. Ads On Information Nigeria Start At 30,000 Naira. Click For Details


Tags

You may also like

Demi Lovato Hospitalized After Drug Overdose

Six SARS officers arrested for allegedly extorting N40,000 from twin brothers in Delta State (Photos)

“He is a dysfunctional homosexual man,” – Nigerian man slams Bobrisky

President Buhari reacts as APC National Assembly members decamp to PDP, ADC

Actress Doris Simeon shares beautiful photos as she marks her birthday

FG postpones closure of third mainland bridge till August 24th

‘You are a bad ambassador for Islam” – Nigerian man berates Muslim woman for taking photo with Bobrisky

Davido and Chioma stun on the cover new Nollywood movie, Forbidden Assurance 😂

This little girl came home from school crying and the reason is hilarious!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *