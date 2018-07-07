BBNaija’s Nina takes lovely selfie with her mother

Big Brother Naija 2018 finalist, Nina Chinonso Onyenobi, has shared with us, a glimpse of what her lovely mother looks like.

The light skinned beauty, who started her brand, Nina Empire after her leave from the Big Brother house, shared a photo of herself and her beautiful mother on her Instastory.

It’s crystal clear that she took not only her mother’s skin complexion but also her beauty and we’re certainly loving the mummy-daughter bond we’re seeing here.

Recently, her colleague, CeeC hit the 700k followers mark on Instagram, after Alex, Tobi and Miracle already hit theirs – Nina was one of the first housemates to react to the development and it seems she was shading other housemates who have already reached 700k followers with her comment.

She commented saying;

“It’s only your 700k followers i’m seeing B others are counterfeit”

Leave a Comment…

comments