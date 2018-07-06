Local News

Beautiful Accommodation Secured For Ronaldo In Italy Ahead Of Juventus Move (Photo)

 

Cristiano Ronaldo

Italian estate agent, Cesare Furbatto, has found Real Madrid superstar, Cristiano Ronaldo a home in Turin, as he gears up for his transfer to Juventus.

Real Madrid appear resigned on the future of Cristiano Ronaldo and may lose player to Juventus this summer after the Italian giant tabled £88m offer for the 33-year-old.

They have also planned to pay the Portuguese £30m a season over the duration of his four-year contract. Furbatto claimed an appointment has been booked for the Portugal superstar to check out.

Italian newspaper Republic quote Cesare Furbatto as saying, “There is an appointment on Saturday with a consultant to visit it.”

Ronaldo’s new house has previously been lived in by both Zinedine Zidane and Fabio Cannavaro. The house is situated on the street of San Vito Revigliasco near the Parco di San Vito, in the foothills of Turin east of the city and over the river.

The three-storey building has eight bedrooms, an indoor pool and covers a thousands square metres.

It costs €40,000 a day to rent.

See image below:

