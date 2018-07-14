Entertainment, Gossip

Beautiful faces grace Rita Dominic’s 43rd birthday dinner (Photo)

Nollywood actress Rita Dominic turned a year older a few days ago and to celebrate her new age, she hosted a few of her friends to dinner at the Sky Lounge and Restaurant in Eko Hotel, VI.

Celebrities such as Michelle Dede, Femi Jacobs, Blessing Egbe, Lanre DaSilva and more were spotted at the birthday dinner.

Sharing a photo from her dinner, the beautiful actress said:

I feel so overwhelmed each year with your show of love and affection! You are so amazing! I wish I could thank each and everyone of you individually.. I pray that you all will be celebrated the way you have celebrated me! I love you and thanks for being there for me always!❤️❤️❤️ #birthdaydinner

See photos below:

Rita Dominic Birthday

Leave a Comment…

comments

Get More Customers, Place Targeted Ads on Information Nigeria From Just 30,000 Naira

Place Targeted Ads On Information Nigeria With Just 30,000 Naira, Watch Your Business Grow!

Grow Your Business. Ads On Information Nigeria Start At 30,000 Naira. Click For Details


Tags

You may also like

“I Wish I Had A Man” – Toke Makinwa Opens Up In A Live Instagram Video

Dakore Egbuson Akande In Swimsuit (Photos)

Photos: Unknown Ship Spotted At Elegushi Beach

Thank you for showing me love I never knew existed – Ebuka’s wife pens heartfelt birthday message

“I’m not dating Tiwa Savage”– Humblesmith

Photos from Olu Jacobs and Joke Silva’s son’s traditional wedding

Comedian Omobaba Reveals How Politicians Threatened His Life Because Of His Jokes

Tiwa Savage & Yemi Alade Unfollow Each Other On Instagram

“I’m Not Dating Tiwa Savage” –Humblesmith Explains

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *