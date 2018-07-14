Beautiful faces grace Rita Dominic’s 43rd birthday dinner (Photo)

Nollywood actress Rita Dominic turned a year older a few days ago and to celebrate her new age, she hosted a few of her friends to dinner at the Sky Lounge and Restaurant in Eko Hotel, VI.

Celebrities such as Michelle Dede, Femi Jacobs, Blessing Egbe, Lanre DaSilva and more were spotted at the birthday dinner.

Sharing a photo from her dinner, the beautiful actress said:

I feel so overwhelmed each year with your show of love and affection! You are so amazing! I wish I could thank each and everyone of you individually.. I pray that you all will be celebrated the way you have celebrated me! I love you and thanks for being there for me always!❤️❤️❤️ #birthdaydinner

