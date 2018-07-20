Beautiful Nigerian fire fighter is trending online for the right reasons… (photos)

The Nigerian Federal Fire Service recently shared a tweet about smoke alarms to tell Nigerians how important they are, if working, and they can also save lives.

It reads:

“Smoke alarms save lives, but only if they’re working. Test all smoke alarms at least once a month. Press the test button to be sure the alarm is working”.

The tweet was shared with the photo of a very pretty fire fighter holding the smoke alarm and Nigerians chose to focus on the smoking hot lady and ignore the smoke alarm message.

Trust Nigerians to turn something serious into a joke.

See all the hilarious reactions below:

See more photos of her:

