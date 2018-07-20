Entertainment, Gossip, Viral

Beautiful Nigerian fire fighter is trending online for the right reasons… (photos)

The Nigerian Federal Fire Service recently shared a tweet about smoke alarms to tell Nigerians how important they are, if working, and they can also save lives.

It reads:

“Smoke alarms save lives, but only if they’re working. Test all smoke alarms at least once a month. Press the test button to be sure the alarm is working”.

The tweet was shared with the photo of a very pretty fire fighter holding the smoke alarm and Nigerians chose to focus on the smoking hot lady and ignore the smoke alarm message.

Trust Nigerians to turn something serious into a joke.

See all the hilarious reactions below:

See more photos of her:

Leave a Comment…

comments

Grow Your Business. Ads On Information Nigeria Start At 30,000 Naira. Click For Details

Place Targeted Ads On Information Nigeria With Just 30,000 Naira, Watch Your Business Grow!

Get More Customers, Place Targeted Ads on Information Nigeria From Just 30,000 Naira


Tags

You may also like

Woman addicted to sleeping with her Office Boss cries out

Dead man made to sit like he is playing Video game during his burial (Photos)

Music: Reminisce – Faize Yi Ft. Falz & ShodyTheTurnUpKing

Tonto Dikeh apologizes to former personal shopper whose bags she burnt publicly years ago

Man dupes Fiancee of N4.3m after Introduction Ceremony in Edo, goes on to marry another woman

Cristiano Ronaldo worshiped by fans as he touches down China (Photos)

Actress, Taiwo Aromokun celebrates her twins, Jaden and Jamie as they clock 5 years (Photos)

Bobby Shmurda Confirms He Will Be Released from Prison in 2020

Olu Jacobs’ daughter-in-law, Blessing Douglas claims her wedding cost over N10million

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *