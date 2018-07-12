Entertainment, Gossip

Before and After Photos Thierry Henry and Kylian Mbappé will inspire you.

This then-and-now photo of footballers Kylian Mbappé and Thierry Henry is so inspiring.

In 2005, Kylian Mbappé had the chance to take a picture with Thierry Henry, a 1998 World Cup winner for France. 13 years later, a photograph of them was taken again when Thierry Henry, now Belgium assistant manager, congratulated Mbappe of France after the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Semi Final match between Belgium and France at Saint Petersburg Stadium on July 10, 2018.

Photos Below ;

Thierry Henry with a Fan

The Young shall grow
The Boy’s now a Star, he’s Global !!!

At only 19 years old, Mbappé is fast becoming a force to reckon with after he scored two goals against Argentina to qualify France for the World Cup quarter finals.

