Before and After pictures – Kylie Jenner plastic surgery history

Has Kylie Jenner had plastic surgery? Well, who could possibly give an accurate answer to that – but just what has changed about her since she rose to fame as a shy teenager in Keeping Up With The Kardashians?

These images show Kylie’s years before she underwent a dramatic physical transformation

On an edition of E!’s Life of Kylie, the mother-of-one said:

‘I was 15 and I was insecure about my lips … I [had] really small lips,’

‘It was like one of my first kisses and a guy was like, “I didn’t think you would be a good kisser because you have such small lips,”‘ she said, adding that she ‘took that really hard.’

‘Just when a guy you like says that, I don’t know, it just really affected me – I just didn’t feel desirable or pretty.’

Kylie said that she ‘really wanted bigger lips’ and was compelled to try and use makeup to compensate for what she felt she was lacking in:

‘I would over-line my lips with lip liner just to create the illusion of bigger lips.’

But eventually she nixed that fix, opting to undergo cosmetic surgery to enhance her lips. She continued:

‘Finally I was like, “This lip liner isn’t doing it,”‘ adding that she ‘ended up getting [her] lips done.’

Despite constant rumours surrounding Kylie Jenner’s body, the shape of Kylie Jenner’s eyes, cheekbones and chin, she has always denied undergoing any other surgery on her face.

According to Kylie, her plumped-up lips changed the appearance of her facial features.

In 2016 the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star addressed the ongoing speculation on her website.

‘No I didn’t [have cheek surgery]. People started saying that when I was 16.’

‘You really think Kris Jenner would let a 16 year old me have cheek and jaw reconstructive surgery? No.’

‘I always used to love my jaw. I was never self-conscious about my jaw, but before I got my lips done, my lips were very tiny and more like sunken into my chin.’

In the same blog Kylie also said she wasn’t considering breast implants or ‘ass implants’.

‘I’ve thought about it [boob job] and I think “Why ruin it?” I have really good boobs naturally. They’re like a cute little size. I’m not against it but right now, it’s a no from me. No ass implants, no ass implants.’

