Ben Bruce advocates voting by text message

Bayelsa state lawmaker Ben Murray Bruce is advocating that Nigerians are allowed to vote by text.

The lawmaker says this method will help in reducing electoral malpractice.

According to Mr Bruce, Nigeria has over millions of adults that own a phone line. These phone lines he says are registered by the National Communication Commission, NCC.

He says that the registered phone lines have personal details, photo and finger print of the owners. Therefore, it would be convenient for voters to vote via text and avoid irregularities.

He said this via his Twitter handle on Thursday. See what he wrote below:


