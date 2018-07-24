Ben Bruce and Reno Omokri react to Saraki’s latest invitation by police

Nigerian lawmaker Senator Ben Murray Bruce and former presidential aide, Reno Omokri have taken to social media to condemn what is happening to Senate president Bukola Saraki.

Mr Saraki has been summoned by police to read and react to statement of arrested Offa robbery suspects who fingered him as their sponsor in their statement.

This comes after few weeks after the Senate president was cleared of all charges of false assets declaration by the Supreme Court.

It what seems like a response to the new police summons of Mr Saraki, Mr Ben Bruce and Mr Reno Omokri have weighed in on the matter.

The Bayelsa state lawmaker expressed deep worry over the Senate president’s travail, saying he stands with him at this time.

He wrote:

The sieges and any use of force on @BukolaSaraki, the legitimate Senate President or Ike Ekweradu, his Deputy are an act of desperation. #IStandWithSaraki and I urge you to do the same. If we allow what is currently being done to them to stand, we are in full blown dictatorship! — Ben Murray-Bruce (@benmurraybruce) July 24, 2018

According to Mr Omokri, Mr Saraki is only a victim of a tyrannical government, who’s afraid of it own shadow.

He wrote: