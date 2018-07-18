Benin, Uyo, Jos, Lagos, Produce 44 More Millionaires in Star Lager National Promo

New winners have emerged in Star Lager United We Shine Millionaires Promo. Over the weekend, a total of 44 winners were presented with their prizes of One Million Naira each at the gala ceremonies held in Benin, Uyo, Jos and Lagos.

These follow the previous week’s presentation events in Enugu and Ibadan, where twenty people were awarded their prizes. This week’s lucky winners include Ajose Adepeju, a thirty year old satellite dish installer based in Lagos, Abdullahi Sulaiman Olabode a business man and Hakeem Fatai, a mechanic.



The new millionaires, who couldn’t hide their happiness were full of joy and gratitude all through the evening, while meeting with the Star Lager and Nigerian Breweries brand representatives in Uyo Benin, Jos and Lagos during the presentation event.



After the Lagos presentation, Ajose Adepeju who was still visibly surprised by his good fortune spoke with delight -“It’s amazing that this is real. I mean very real. It’s the first time that I am blessed with this type of luck and I will remain grateful to Star for giving me this prize on this wonderful day.”





Benue based Imoter Afaigba shared similar sentiments as he described his win as the “best thing that happened to me this year.” Orukpejoja Patrick was also full of praise for the Star brand and expressed genuine gratitude and excitement for the unexpected heart warming prize.



Commenting on the regional presentations, Abayomi Abidakun, Senior Brand Manager Star Lager Beer, Nigerian Breweries Plc, said, “We sincerely appreciate every one of our customers who have been loyal to the brand over the years, we will continue to reward Nigerians across the country in the United We Shine Millionaires Promo. We look forward to bringing joy to more citizens who will become millionaires in the weeks to come.”



Star Lager’s United We Shine Promo, which is scheduled to run until August, 15th 2018 is expected to produce over 300 millionaires with the highest cash prize being the mega sum of 10 Million Naira.