Entertainment, Gossip, News

Benue Governor Ortom officially defects from APC to PDP

Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom has announced his defection from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He made the announcement during a meeting with some elected Local Government Chairmen and Councillors on Wednesday at the Government House in Makurdi.

This came hours after protesting youths barred him from traveling to Abuja to attend the APC reconciliation meeting.

In mid-July, Ortom announced that he had been red-carded by the party and had become free to join another party of his choice. Days later, after meeting with Oshiomhole, he made a U-turn, saying he was still “flying the APC flag”.

A second about-face was to come few days later, when he said his decision to leave the APC was final.

Leave a Comment…

comments

Discover The Breakthrough Trading Method Young Nigerian Uses To Make $329.13 Weekly Online. Full Details

Grow Your Business. Ads On Information Nigeria Start At 30,000 Naira. Click For Details


Tags

You may also like

[Lyrics] Lil Kesh – Again O

“I’d allow my daughter be a stripper if she wants” — Timaya

[Lyrics] Reminisce ft. Falz & ShodyTheTurnUpKing – Faize Yi

[Lyrics] Dice Ailes – Enough For You

[Lyrics] Zoro ft. Simi – Stainless

Cee-c bags endorsement deal with Naira Bet (Photos)

Princess Shyngle gets death threats for shading single female celebrities

Kenyan Lady advises women on how to get what they want from Nigerian men

Davido’s Girlfriend, Chioma reacts to reports that she dumped school because of Davido

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *