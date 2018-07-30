Benue State Governor Ortom Reacts To Impeachment Notice

Benue Governor, Samuel Ortom

Governor of Benue state, Samuel Ortom has reacted to his impeachment notice by 8 All Progressives Congress lawmakers today.

In a statement through his media aide, Terver Akase, Mr Ortom maintains that he is still the governor of the state and asked the public to ignore the notice as it is nothing but laughable.

The statement read: “Ortom is still the Chief Executive of the State. You can’t just impeach a Governor in a flash. You have to go through all the legal and constitutional processes.

“They have not been able to form a quorum, so it is not possible.

“Only eight people served the governor the notice, even at that, 2 other members who were part of the kangaroo sitting were on the side of the governor, so how can anybody call that an impeachment notice.

“It’s laughable and must be ignored completely.

“And for the record, there is a court injunction restricting the impeached Speaker from parading himself as the Speaker of the House and that court injunction has not been vacated.





“He has been suspended for 6 months, he doesn’t have any constitutional right to go back to that Assembly.

“He has done nothing to vacate that injunction so whatever he did stands null and void.”

