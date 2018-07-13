Between Actress Toyin Abraham and a troll, after the former asked if she should go into politics

Popular Nollywood Actress, Toyin Abraham yesterday engaged her IG followers in a question and answer session and while it was all fun and games, a particular ‘non-fan or troll’s comment irked the talented actress so much that she gave him the attention he was seeking.

Toyin shared the photo above, asking if she should venture into the political world, just like most of her colleagues in the movie industry do.

The Instagram user with the handle @i.m_mahraj felt it was appropriate to give his opinion by calling her an ‘Ode’ which means fool in Yoruba, Toyin Abraham would not have that as she gave him a brutal reply.

See their exchange below ;

Another user also had this to say ;

If you still love your career, love yourslef and integrity don’t think of going into Politics.

Toyin then replied ; Calm down please, it’s not that deep.

