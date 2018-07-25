Beyoncé and Jay-Z enjoy a relaxing afternoon on a $180million luxury yacht (Photos)

Power couple, Beyoncé and Jay-Z were spotted relaxing on a luxury yacht as they took to the seas around Capri, Italy, for a sun-drenched afternoon.

With their three children with them – Blue Ivy, six, and twins Rumi and Sir, one – the Carter family were seen hanging out by the on-board hot tub, and enjoying quality time as a family over lunch.

The singer and her rapper husband chartered a yacht – known as the Kismet, worth an eye-popping £180million (£160million).

See photos below:

