Beyoncé Shares Photos Of Her Twins, Sir & Rumi Carter!

Grammy award winning artist Beyoncé who is famously known for being private when it comes to her family has shared photos from her family vacation in Europe.

The 3 photos shared on her website yesterday included a photo of Sir and Rumi Carter. The twins can be seen sitting on her lap whilst Beyoncé smiles, looking to her left.

In the second photo husband JAY-Z can be seen on the deck of their yacht holding Rumi’s hand.

The third and final photo is that of Beyoncé posing with their 6 year old daughter Blue Ivy.

See the photos below: