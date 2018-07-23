Big Brother Naija’s Soma survives a near-fatal accident

Ex-BBNaija housemate, Soma survived an accident that could easily have become fatal.
He went on to Instagram to share a video from the scene of the accident.
The entertainer got into the accident early this morning. His car was hit by a bus, it lost control and veered off the road, nearly falling into a ditch.
The bus driver drove off immediately, not minding the damage he caused.
In a video shared to Instagram, Soma’s car can be seen hanging just above the ditch. Thankfully, Soma was fine, enough to make a video.
Sharing the video, he wrote: “Just want to thank God for my life… this was a close shave, I can’t die now…”
Watch the video of the aftermath of the accident below:
Leave a Comment…
comments