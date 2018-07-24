Entertainment, Gossip

Bimbo Oshin celebrates birthday in stunning photos

Nollywood Actress, Bimbo Oshin is a year older today. To mark her birthday, she released some really beautiful photos.

The actress took to her Instagram page to share pictures to celebrate her birthday and to also thank God for sparing her life and overlooking her shortcomings.

She wrote:

”To you Lord almighty,my Alpha and Omega I give full praise and adoration. It isn’t that I know how to praise you , how to pray to you or how to fast that kept me alive. But because I have a great God who overlooked my shortcomings . Thank you Lord for this wonderful grace . HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ME EEEEEEEEE ! #daughterofzion#Grateful heart.

It will forever be you oh Lord because you are incomparable. HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ME ❤💕💋

OMG! What have I done to deserve all the love am getting from you all . . . Am speechless! HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ME 🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂#somuchjoyinmyheart

See photos below:

Leave a Comment…

comments

Get More Customers, Place Targeted Ads on Information Nigeria From Just 30,000 Naira

Place Targeted Ads On Information Nigeria With Just 30,000 Naira, Watch Your Business Grow!

Grow Your Business. Ads On Information Nigeria Start At 30,000 Naira. Click For Details


Tags

You may also like

Tunde and Wunmi Obe reveal what kept them together for 30 years

Princess pens birthday message to Vandora

Photos: Mercy Aigbe Shows Off The Living Room Of Her New House

Police to Arrest People Partaking in Drake’s #InMyFeelings Challenge

Mercy Aigbe flaunts interior decor of her new house

BREAKING: Saraki sneaks into National Assembly, leads defection

South African University stops Gender Titles to support Transgenders and Queens

Three arrested over Drake’s ‘in my feelings’ dance challenge

Domestic and sexual violence team react to Falz’s sexual violence video

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *