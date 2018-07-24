Bimbo Oshin celebrates birthday in stunning photos

Nollywood Actress, Bimbo Oshin is a year older today. To mark her birthday, she released some really beautiful photos.

The actress took to her Instagram page to share pictures to celebrate her birthday and to also thank God for sparing her life and overlooking her shortcomings.

She wrote:

”To you Lord almighty,my Alpha and Omega I give full praise and adoration. It isn’t that I know how to praise you , how to pray to you or how to fast that kept me alive. But because I have a great God who overlooked my shortcomings . Thank you Lord for this wonderful grace . HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ME EEEEEEEEE ! #daughterofzion#Grateful heart. It will forever be you oh Lord because you are incomparable. HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ME ❤💕💋 OMG! What have I done to deserve all the love am getting from you all . . . Am speechless! HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ME 🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂#somuchjoyinmyheart

See photos below:

Leave a Comment…

comments