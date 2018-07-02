Entertainment, Gossip

Biodun Okeowo ‘Omo Butty’ acquires brand new 2018 RAV4 worth N12m

Rumours have it that Nollywood Actress, Biodun Okeowo aka “Omo Butty” has bought a multi-million Naira car.

She has reportedly acquired a Brand New 2018 Toyota RAV4.

The news was announced by her close friend on Instagram and she liked the post in confirmation.

This is happening amidst reports that there is no money in acting and some actresses might be making money through personal businesses and other secret means.

Omo Butty has been in the news in recent times over her sultry photos rather than for her acting skills.

