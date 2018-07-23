Entertainment, Gossip

Bisola Aiyeola is on the cover of Celebrity Shoot Maginazine’s latest edition

Bisola Aiyeola, Nollywood Actress and first runner-up of BBNaija 2017 is the cover personality for the latest edition of The Celebrity Shoot Magazine, tagged ‘dominating her world.’

The magazine, owned and published by celebrity fashion designer and stylist Abbyke Domina, had a sit down with the actress to talk about how she dominates her world, being the girl boss that she is.

The BBNaija Double Wahala ladY talked about her reality television show experience, current projects and future plans.

See photos below:

