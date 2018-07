Model, Blac Chyna is rumoured to be dating a 19-year-old professional boxer, identified as Devin Haney and a recent post of hers has fueled the speculations.

The 30-year-old mother-of-two shared a photo of Devin with the caption: “Hi babe” and the latter replied with a love emoji.

It should be recalled that not less than two weeks ago, her ex, 18-year-old YBN Almighty Jay announced that he and Chyna are no longer together. (ICYMI)

