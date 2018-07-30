Blac Chyna’s mom drags her again, says she is a product of rape

The mother of Blac Chyna has slammed the star once again. This time she is accusing her of being disrespectful, ignoring her family and taking her father and his family on a yacht ride.

Blac Chyna and her mom Tokyo Toni are known to have an interesting relationship. The relationship can be described as tumultuous at time as the two are always at odds. Blac Chyna is rumored to be fed up with her mother and wants nothing to do with her.

Toni thinks that Chyna is being childish and has been speaking out a lot lately saying that she wants to see her grandchildren.

Recently Tokyo Toni reached out to Chyna’s bff Amber Rose via Instagram to try to get her to talk some sense into Chyna.

“Hey @amberrose you are the only person that I know that knows my daughter who does not fear her. Can you do me a favor if it’s anywhere deep in your heart can you please tell her I said let me see those kids! I’m so very sorry to come at you in this way on social media but there’s no other way.,” said Tokyo Toni.

Wow, but if that wasn’t enough Tokyo Toni would continue her plea to Amber.

She continued, “All of her employees make up artist and hairstylist all of those people are sorry ass chumps,” she wrote. The NANNY IS A BUM B##CH!! That fat Nick square Bob Square pants and his body b####h is a loser. She has nothing but yes people around her and I hate every last one of them. If you could do this OK, if not OK love you kiddo.”

