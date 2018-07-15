Black woman crowned winner of Miss Universe Great Britain for the 1st time

Dee-Ann Rogers from Anguilla has been crowned Miss Universe Great Britain 2018 at the Riverfront Theatre and Arts Centre, Newport on Saturday night of 14th July 2018.

About 40 beauties from Wales, Scotland, and England took part in this mega national beauty contest.

Dee-Ann will represent Great Britain at the world’s most prestigious beauty pageant, Miss Universe 2018.

Dee-Ann’s full name is Dee-Ann Kentish Rogers. She is from Anguilla. Dee-Ann has a degree in Law from the University of Birmingham. She is an Athlete and she competed twice in Commonwealth Games.

She also is the reigning queen of the Miss Anguilla beauty pageant.

Before her participation at the Miss Universe Great Britain, Dee-Ann had said

“As many would know, I won the Miss Anguilla Pageant in 2017. Shortly thereafter, I set my sights on the Miss Universe Great Britain stage. That, for me, was an opportunity to advance the Miss Anguilla Pageant as well as to advance Anguilla on an international stage.

“My aspiration in participating in the Miss Universe Great Britain Pageant is not only to advance the pageant, but also to experience a new pageant system and to be able to forge a possible bridge for subsequent ‘Miss Anguillas’ to experience the same pageant system.