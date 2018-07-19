Entertainment, Gossip

Blackface slammed with 50million Lawsuit by 2Baba

Blackface has revealed that his former Plantashun Boiz team member, 2baba has slammed him with a N50 million lawsuit following their dispute over a song he claimed to have written.

Recall that Blackface had claimed he wrote the hit song “African Queen” for 2baba, then years later returned to claim that the legendary singer stole song “Let Somebody Love You” from him.

In 2017, 2baba threatened to sue Blackface for defamation of character when his former team mate wouldn’t stop defaming him on social media.

Now, he has made due this threat.

“2face idibia @official2baba& his manager Efe Omorogbe @efeomorogbe Sued me for 50Million,” Blackface captioned a screenshot of the Writ of Summons. Adding, “They claiming i didnt write #letsomebodyloveyou & #africanqueen n what else??”

He continued, “Just about time me and my #legalteamfiled for #mydefence After which I will release my album #risingsun (defendervol2).”

Leave a Comment…

comments

Place Targeted Ads On Information Nigeria With Just 30,000 Naira, Watch Your Business Grow!

Get More Customers, Place Targeted Ads on Information Nigeria From Just 30,000 Naira

Grow Your Business. Ads On Information Nigeria Start At 30,000 Naira. Click For Details


Tags

You may also like

Ben Bruce calls for Voting by Text after Ekiti Guber Poll

Ruggedman responds to Police PRO, Dolapo Badmus after Shogunle showdown

Bobrisky Shares throwback photo, says “Each time I remember my previous life I thank God”

Women expose man who slid into their DMs to send indecent photos

Prison Beauty Queen, Ruth Kamande sentenced to death for killing boyfriend

Two Nigerians arrested with drugs concealed in stockfish

Comedian A.Y’s birthday message to Kate Henshaw leaves fans awed

Man wears female veil in Dubai to spy on cheating wife

Gay Activist, Bisi Alimi says Nigerian God and Pastors are frauds

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *