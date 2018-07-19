Blackface slammed with 50million Lawsuit by 2Baba

Blackface has revealed that his former Plantashun Boiz team member, 2baba has slammed him with a N50 million lawsuit following their dispute over a song he claimed to have written.

Recall that Blackface had claimed he wrote the hit song “African Queen” for 2baba, then years later returned to claim that the legendary singer stole song “Let Somebody Love You” from him.

In 2017, 2baba threatened to sue Blackface for defamation of character when his former team mate wouldn’t stop defaming him on social media.

Now, he has made due this threat.

“2face idibia @official2baba& his manager Efe Omorogbe @efeomorogbe Sued me for 50Million,” Blackface captioned a screenshot of the Writ of Summons. Adding, “They claiming i didnt write #letsomebodyloveyou & #africanqueen n what else??”

He continued, “Just about time me and my #legalteamfiled for #mydefence After which I will release my album #risingsun (defendervol2).”

Leave a Comment…

comments