”Bloodsucking vampires have taken over our nation under President Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo’s watch” – Chude Jideonwo

Nigerian lawyer, and media entrepreneur, Chude Jideonwo has taken to his Facebook page this morning, to once again take a swipe at the Buhari/Osinbajo led administration.

He wrote;

”I am so desperately sad I couldn’t make this protest today. But my spirit, my heart, my mind, my very soul stands with it. This citizen action matters, urgently. It is the confirmation that we have not all lost our sense of what is right and wrong, purposeful and proper.

President Muhammadu Buhari has failed greatly in delivering to us the great promise that some invested hope in, and others – doubting – dared to allow for. Bloodsucking vampires have taken over our nation under his watch, and he has done nothing – he and his Vice President – but whine and dodge responsibility and hide in comfortable offices while their citizens die. Shame. Shame. Shame.

We must make the cost of this indifference, this hypocrisy, very high.

Until these killings stop, or justice is done, or the incompetent are removed.

Enough is enough.

#NigeriaMourns #NigerianLivesMatter”